Chinooks Release 2023 Schedule

December 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The 2023 schedule is finally here! The Chinooks will play 36 games at Moonlight Graham Field starting in early June and ending in the middle of August. The 2023 season is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC).

Lakeshore will start the season on the road with a four game road trip in Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau, May 29th - June 1st. The home opener will be Friday, June 2nd at 6:35pm against the Madison Mallards.

The team will host it's only weekday day game on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:35am against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. It will be part of a doubleheader with game 2 of the day at 6:35pm.

New for 2023, all Sunday home games will be at 1:05pm.

Monday through Saturday games will have a start time of 6:35pm. Gates for all home games will open one hour prior to first pitch.

The first half of the season will conclude on Monday, July 3rd with the second half beginning the following day, July 4th.

This season, the Northwoods League will host two different All-Star Games: the Great Lakes All-Star Game will take place in Traverse City on July 25th and the Great Plains All-Star Game will take place in Bismarck on August 1st.

Lakeshore will remain in the Great Lakes Division and will play Madison, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Kalamazoo, Kokomo, and Rockford.

Season tickets, mini game packages, and family passes are all available for purchase. Group tickets and hospitality areas can also now be reserved for the 2023 season. The 2023 promotional schedule will be released in mid-April while single game tickets will go on sale around May 1st.

