Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Announce 2023 Schedule

FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2023 schedule is here! The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will open their seventh season at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 1:05 p.m. against the Green Bay Rockers at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Fond du Lac will play its final regular season home game on Friday, August 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Dock Spiders will conclude the regular season on Saturday, August 12 on the road at Lakeshore.

This year's Dock Spiders home slate consists of 17 weekend dates including six Friday nights, six Saturday nights, and five Sunday afternoon games. Game times for the Dock Spiders will be 1:05 p.m. on Sundays and 6:35 p.m. for Monday-Saturday games, except for June 1 (11:35 a.m.), July 4 (4:05 p.m.), and a scheduled doubleheader on July 12.

Fond du Lac will host a day-night, split-admission doubleheader against the Wausau Woodchucks on Wednesday, July 12. The first game will start at 11:35 a.m., and the second game will start at 6:35 p.m. Additionally, the schedule features home games on Father's Day, June 18, beginning at 1:05 p.m. and on Independence Day, July 4, beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Doug Coe, the new field manager of the club for the 2023 season, is a Fox Valley native and has been the Head Baseball Coach at Moravian University (Bethlehem, Pa.) since July 2022. The Appleton, Wis. native played in the Northwoods League in 2004 for the Wisconsin Woodchucks and in 2005 for the Eau Claire Express. He also served as a coach in 2020 and 2021 for the Rockford Rivets. The Dock Spiders have claimed two Northwoods League Championships (2018, 2020), have never had a losing season in the team's history, and have seen a total of 28 former Dock Spiders players drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

"Our players, coaches, and staff can't wait to create life-long memories during another exciting summer in 2023," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Our organization strives for excellence in every aspect - both on the field and off - and we are looking forward to continuing to build upon our club's exceptional foundation."

