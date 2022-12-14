Rockers Announce 2023 Summer Tour

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Northwoods League released the Rockers complete schedule for the 2023 season today. The Green Bay Rockers are slated to perform for 72 regular season games next summer, half of them at home. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams. Rockers opponents for 2023 are Great Lakes West rivals Fond du Lac, Lakeshore, Madison, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids. The three Great Lakes East opponents will be Battle Creek, Kenosha, and Kokomo.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 3rd with the second half beginning on July 4th. For playoffs, the sub-divisional round is slotted to be played August 13-15, the Division Championship on August 16, with the League Championship on Thursday, August 17. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 18-20 and will be hosted by the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The 2023 Great Lakes Division All-Star break is July 24-26 and will be hosted by the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Highlights of the 2023 Rockers schedule include:

- A wide assortment of dates to choose from, each featuring a live pre-game concert starting one hour before each game. The Rockers will play four games on Mondays; five games on Tuesdays; four games on Wednesdays; six games on Thursdays; five games on Fridays; six games on Saturdays; and six games on Sundays.

- The Rockers will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday, June 21st for a day-night doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one of the twin-bill will be a 12:05 start and the night game will commence at 6:35. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day.

- The final home game of the regular season will be Thursday, August 10th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the always popular "Fan Appreciation Night". The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

