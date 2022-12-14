Eau Claire Express Release 2023 Schedule

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express 2023 season schedule is here as they prepare for their 18th season in the Northwoods League! The 72-game slate features 36 home games at Carson Park.

The Express' season will kick off at Carson Park as they take on the La Crosse Loggers Monday, May 29th, at 6:35 p.m. The Express will finish out the regular season on Saturday, August 12th, as they take on the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m.

This year's Express home schedule consists of five Thursday games, six Friday games, and seven Saturday games. The Express will take on the La Crosse Loggers for a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 11:05 a.m. and first pitch of the second game at 6:35 p.m. Game times for the Express will be 6:35 p.m. for Monday-Thursday and Saturday games, 7:05 p.m. on Friday nights and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. The Express will celebrate the stars and stripes with a showdown against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 5:05 p.m. on the 4th of July.

"Thank you so much for the support during the 2022 season. Our family and staff were overwhelmed by the great feedback we received. We've worked hard this off-season to make the team, organization, and fan experience better in 2023 and hopefully bring a championship to the great city of Eau Claire!" - Express Owner Craig Toycen.

Kwik Trip Memberships are currently available by calling our office at 715-839-7788. For booking your 2023 group outing, give the Express front office a call, and they'll get you on the schedule today!

