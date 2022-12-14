Kingfish Release 2023 Schedule

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The 72-game slate features 36 home games and 36 road games per the Northwoods League format.

Opening Day at Historic Simmons Field will be on Monday, May 29th as the Kingfish host the defending Northwoods League champion Kalamazoo Growlers at 1:35 PM.

The schedule wraps up with a two-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets on August 7-8 before the team finishes the season on a four-game road trip.

All times and dates are subject to change. All times are local.

