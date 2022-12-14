2023 Schedule Announced

December 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers unveiled their 2023 season schedule today as they continue to prepare for the 21st season at Copeland Park & Events Center.

Opening day of the 2023 season will commence on Monday, May 29 when the Lumbermen trek north to take on the Eau Claire Express at historic Carson Park. The same two teams will compete again on Tuesday, May 30 for the Loggers home opener at the friendly confines of Copeland Park to kickoff a three-game homestand.

Logger fans will once again get to enjoy 36 home contests over the course of 35 dates spanning from that May 30 home opener through the regular season finale on Saturday, August 12. The Northwoods League Playoffs will then take place the following week in Bismarck. Wednesday, July 12 will feature a double header against the Eau Claire Express which will include 12:05 pm and 6:35 pm games.

The Northwoods League office has announced the addition of three teams to the Great Plains Division for the 2023 season. The Minot Hot Tots will begin their inaugural season while the Minnesota Mud Puppies and Thunder Bay Border Cats will return.

Season tickets and the Kwik Trip Flex Plans are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30 am - 5 pm, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.