Honkers Announce 2023 Schedule

December 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







The Rochester Honkers are set for their 30th season of Northwoods League baseball. The Honkers, who are coming off of a 32-36 season, will play 68 games in the regular season in their quest for a sixth league title. Rochester opens the season on the road with a two-game series against the Waterloo Bucks on May 29. Their home opener is May 31st vs Thunder Bay.

Rochester will play 36 home games at Mayo Field this summer with the remaining 32 games on the road throughout the Midwest and Canada. First pitch for contests from Monday through Saturday, outside of three select games on June 28, July 4 and August 3, will be at 6:35 p.m. Games on Sunday will begin at 5:05 p.m. The games in the Honkers' two double-headers, one on the road (June 21) and one at home (July 12) will start at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. All times are subject to change.

The Geese will have a busy summer, with just seven off days throughout the campaign. The team will have a stretch of 20 games in 19 days from June 28 to July 16. In that time, they play 12 of the 20 games at home.

The Honkers face 10 teams this season, including a four-game series north of the border from July 6 to July 9 versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats, who return to the Northwoods League for the first time since 2019.

The team will have a six-game homestand in Rochester in July from the 10th to the 15th. The Honkers also have a five-game stay at home at the start of the season from May 31 to June 4.

The All-star break is from July 31 to August 2, with the annual all-star game taking place on August 1 at Bismark. After the break, the Honkers play eight games and finish their season on August 12 in the second game of a two-game series vs the La Crosse Loggers. The Northwoods League Playoffs will start on August 13 with a championship being crowned for the 2023 season that same week.

The Rochester Honkers begin their 30th season of play in 2023. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.