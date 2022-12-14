2023 Stingers Schedule Released

The Willmar Stingers and Northwoods League are excited to announce the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The 24-team league will play more than 68 games in 74 days next summer starting at the end of May and playing through the middle of August. Next summer will mark the 30th anniversary of Northwoods League Baseball with the league opening play on Memorial Day (May 29th) and conclude the regular season on Saturday, August 12th.

The Stingers will compete in the 12-team Great Plains Division along with St. Cloud, Mankato, Rochester, Duluth, Bismarck (ND), Minot (ND), Eau Claire (WI), La Crosse (WI), Waterloo (IA), Thunder Bay (ON), and the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The Thunder Bay Border Cats will be back in the league after a three-year hiatus and the Northwoods League welcomes the Minot Hot Tots who will make their inaugural appearance.

The Northwoods League will have two All-Star games in 2023. The Traverse City Pit Spitters will host the Great Lakes Division game on July 25th and the Bismarck Larks will host the Great Plains Division on August 1st.

The Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on Sunday, August 13th. Playoff participants will be determined by which team wins the first half of the season in each division from (May 29-July 6) and which team wins the second half (July 6-August 12).

The Stingers 2023 schedule includes the following:

Stingers Home Opener will take place Wednesday, May 31st at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

The final game of the Stingers regular season will be at home on Thursday, August 10th at 7:05 pm against the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

A doubleheader will be played at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday, July 13th against the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch for the day game will be 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. for the night game.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com. The 2023 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

