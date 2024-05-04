Round Rock Routs Albuquerque, 13-1

May 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Round Rock Express plated five runs in both the first and fourth frames while Sam Huff blasted two homers en route to a 13-1 victory over the Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope : - Drew Romo extended his hitting streak to 18-games-the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball-with his third three hit game of the season. It's also tied for the longest streak in Minor League Baseball this season (also: 18, Andy Perez, Single-A Fresno, April 5-27). Additionally, it's the longest hit streak for an Isotope since Rio Ruiz' 18-gamer from June 10-July 2, 2021. During the stretch he is slashing .459/.461/.649 with nine doubles, one triple, one homer and 14 RBI. He also has an extra-base hit in five-straight. Additionally, he has seven hits over his last eight at-bats.

- Karl Kauffmann allowed a grand slam in the first frame to the Express' Trevor Hauver, the fifth slam relented on the year, most in Triple-A (six tied with two). It's the first slam permitted since Sugar Land's Pedro Leon completed the feat April 13.

-The Isotopes allowed double-digit runs for the 11 th time this year and first since relenting 21 vs. Oklahoma City April 25. The 13 runs permitted are tied for the 6 th -most on the year.

-Huff's two homer game is the fifth by an opposing player (last: Derek Hill April 30 vs. Round Rock).

-The 12-run margin is tied for the second-largest loss of the season with the 21-9 defeat April 25 vs. OKC (largest: 14, April 12 vs. Sugar Land, 16-2).

-Round Rock's Adrian Sampson tossed 6.0 frames and allowed just one run, the third quality start against the Isotopes this year (last: May 1 vs. Round Rock, Owen White).

-In the first inning, Kauffmann surrendered five runs, tied for the most tallies allowed in the opening frame in 2024 (also: April 7 at Oklahoma City).

-The nine runs Kauffmann allowed over 4.0+ innings are tied for the second-most relented by an Isotopes starter this season (most: Thomas Ponticelli, 10, April 7 at Oklahoma City).

-Kauffmann also walked four batters, the seventh time an Isotopes starter has walked at least four in a contest.

- Albuquerque drew their sixth bases-loaded walk of the season, tied for third-most in the Pacific Coast League (most: Sugar Land, 10).

-Offensively, the Isotopes were limited to one extra-base hit (Romo's second inning double). The pitching staff, however, allowed eight extra-base hits (three homers and five doubles), the seventh time the club has yielded eight-plus extra-base hits in a contest this year.

-Albuquerque was limited to one run for the second time this year, a season low (also: April 5 at Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes have committed an error in 10 of their last 11 contests.

- Coco Montes tallied his 12 th multi-hit contest of the year and his fifth in his last eight games. He has a hit in seven of those games and is 13x32 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and five RBI.

- Jimmy Herron tallied a single and drew two walks. He has a hit in 18 of the 19 games he's played while reaching base in all of them.

On Deck : The Isotopes and Express meet for game five tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send lefty Josh Rogers to the hill while Round Rock is expected to start Gerson Garabito. It is also Little League Night paired with a Post-Game Fireworks show, weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.