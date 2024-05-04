Four-Run Second Propels Tacoma to Victory

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (18-13) ended their three-game losing streak to the Sacramento River Cats (20-11), winning game four of the series by a score of 6-3, Friday at Sutter Health Park.

Tacoma scored four runs in the second inning on an RBI single from Brian Anderson and back-to-back doubles from Blake Hunt and Jonatan Clase. The four runs gave starter Jhonathan Diaz plenty of cushion, as the southpaw continued his hot start to the season.

Diaz was named the Seattle Mariners and Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for the month of April, and he continued that success into his first start of May. Sacramento scored their first run of the game with back-to-back walks in the fourth, making it 4-1.

The Rainiers got that run right back in the top of the fifth, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Michael Chavis. They pushed another run across the plate in the seventh on an RBI double by Cade Marlowe.

With a 6-1 lead in the eighth, Tacoma allowed two runs to score on a double from Jakson Reetz, making it a three-run game. Joey Krehbiel kept it there, earning his second save of the season and Tacoma's first win of the series by a score of 6-3.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jhonathan Diaz tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out six. He earned his fifth win of the year, moving to 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA. Tonight was Tacoma's first win of the series and their first road victory since April 17, breaking a three-game losing streak to Sacramento and a seven-game road losing streak overall.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:37 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

