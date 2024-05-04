Round Rock Stifles Albuquerque Offense in 4-1 Win

May 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (16-15) defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-23) by a final score of 4-1 at Isotopes Park on Saturday night. The victory secured a series win for Round Rock as the two teams return for the series finale tomorrow.

Express starter RHP Gerson Garabito (1-2, 2.81) earned the victory after 6.0 shutout innings of work where he allowed four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Isotopes starter LHP Josh Rogers (1-2, 4.71) collected the loss after allowing six hits, one walk and four strikeouts during 7.0 innings of one run baseball.

Along the Train Tracks:

The E-Train bats struck immediately as a leadoff triple by CF Derek Hill and a sacrifice fly by LF Dustin Harris gave Round Rock a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

After trading scoreless frames for the next six innings, the E-Train added three insurance runs in the eighth inning to make it a 4-0 advantage. RF Sandro Fabian drove in Harris on an RBI single followed by a two-run double by 3B Jantzen Witte. Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim and Fabian scored on the Witte double.

The Albuquerque offense finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded, C Drew Romo plated 2B Julio Carreras on a sacrifice fly to cut the Round Rock lead to 4-1.

Express RHP Aidan Anderson came in for the ninth inning and shut the door on the 4-1 victory for his second save of the year.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RHP Gerson Garabito made his second start of the season and recorded six shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The six innings of work marks Garabito's longest start since August 2, 2021 when he was a member of the Sacramento River Cats in the San Francisco Giants Organization.

Round Rock RHP Grant Anderson and RHP Aidan Anderson combined to pitch the final two innings. This was the first time that the identical twins pitched in the same game in their professional careers.

Express pitching allowed just one run in consecutive games for the first time since August 10-11, 2023, which also came against Albuquerque.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque close out the six-game series on Sunday at Isotopes Park. Express RHP Shaun Anderson (1-0, 1.80) is scheduled to take the mound against Isotopes RHP Thomas Ponticelli (0-4, 15.16). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

