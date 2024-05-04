Johnson and Del Castillo Lead Aces to Late Comeback in 13-10 Win Over the Aviators

Summerlin, Nev. - Backed by a clutch pinch-hit two-RBI double by Adrian Del Castillo in the top of the ninth inning, the Reno Aces (14-17) took down the Las Vegas Aviators (15-16) in a 13-10 victory on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Trailing 10-7 in the top of the eighth inning, Brett Johnson came up to the plate with the intent to cause damage with two runners in scoring position. The 24-year-old delivered, roping a Gerson Moreno sinker into the right-center field bleachers for a 453-foot, no-doubt three-run shot. He finished the day headlining Reno's offense, going 2-for-4, with a double, a home run, and five RBI.

Jose Herrera notched three hits, including a solo home run, in five at-bats, marking his seventh multi-hit game of the season. The switch-hitting catcher launched his second home run of 2024 off Jack O'Loughlin in the top of the second inning.

Cristian Mena took a no-decision on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks through five innings with four punchouts. The top prospect was lined up to earn the win, leaving the game after the fifth with a 7-2 lead. However, Reno's bullpen could not put away Las Vegas and surrendered the lead the following inning. The 21-year-old now owns a 3.97 ERA with a 37:20 K:BB through 34.0 innings. His next opportunity will come next week at home against the Tacoma Rainers.

Alek Thomas began his MLB rehab assignment with Reno to complete his recovery from a left hamstring strain. The lefty went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI in the contest.

The Aces will look to keep things rolling in Saturday's matchup against the Aviators, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Cristian Mena: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K * Brett Johnson: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI * Jose Herrera: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI * Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-1, 1 R, 2 RBI - 9th inning 2 RBI Double * Andrew Saalfrank: W (2), 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

After the series in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin their May home schedule with a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 7th, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

