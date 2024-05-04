Five Home Runs Propel Space Cowboys to 9-6 Win

Two Separate Back-To-Back Home Runs Power Sugar Land to Second-Straight Win.

EL PASO, TX - In another back-and-forth battle that included three ties and four lead changes, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-10) power past the El Paso Chihuahuas (13-18) for a 9-6 win at Southwest University Park on Friday night. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here .

Jesús Bastidas got the Space Cowboys on the board in the opening frame on an RBI double down the left field line, Sugar Land's first time scoring in the first inning since April 24th.

The Chihuahuas countered back with a solo home run from Clay Dungan to tie the game up at one, but in the top of the second, Cooper Hummel and Quincy Hamilton hit back-to-back jacks to make it 3-1 Space Cowboys.

RHP Misael Tamarez found himself in trouble in the bottom of the third after five singles and a throwing error gave El Paso four runs to catapult them over Sugar Land. The righty got a pair of strikeouts to end the inning, finishing off 3.0 innings while giving up five runs, four of them being earned, on six hits.

The next inning, another set of back-to-back home runs from César Salazar and Shay Whitcomb knotted the contest back up at five apiece. It is the first time in Space Cowboys history that Sugar Land has hit consecutive homers twice in a single game.

Reliever RHP Conner Greene (W, 2-0) took over in the fourth and retired the first five hitters he faced before surrendering a home run to Nate Mondu, giving the Chihuahuas the advantage once again.

Hummel started off the sixth inning with a walk to bring up Hamilton, who smashed his second home run of the game, reclaiming the lead for good for Sugar Land. A couple of insurance runs scored on a Whitcomb RBI two-bagger in the seventh, bringing Sugar Land's advantage to 9-6. Two scoreless innings from RHP Luis Contreras (S, 1) shut down El Paso's hitters to keep the score at 9-6.

The Space Cowboys play their 11th game of a 12-game road trip on Saturday night against the Chihuahuas. RHP AJ Blubaugh (2-0, 3.93) is set to take the mound for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch against El Paso's LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 9.72). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

