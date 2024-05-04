El Paso Wins Over Sugar Land, 6-4

May 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs early but came back to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-4 Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games of the six-game series.

Bryce Johnson went 2-for-4 with a two-run tiebreaking double in the bottom of the fifth for the Chihuahuas. El Paso's Tim Locastro had three walks and an RBI and leads the Pacific Coast League in on-base percentage (.471). El Paso reliever Lake Bachar struck out two batters Saturday and has at least one strikeout in all 12 of his appearances this season, which is the longest streak in the PCL this year.

Sugar Land turned three double plays Saturday and now has 39 this season, the most in Minor League Baseball. The Space Cowboys turned a 5-4-3 triple play in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was the first triple play in team history, the second ever at Southwest University Park and the first in affiliated professional baseball this year.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 4, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (05/04/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (21-11), El Paso (14-18)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (0-0, 9.00) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-3, 5.95). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

