Rainiers Drop Series with Shutout Loss

May 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (18-14) struck out 18 times, dropping game five of the series by a score of 1-0 to the Sacramento River Cats (21-11), Saturday at Sutter Health Park.

Carson Whisenhunt started off the outing with two walks but then struck out six consecutive batters to get through two scoreless innings. He fanned 10 batters over 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and three walks.

In his third start on Major League rehab, Bryan Woo matched Whisenhunt, throwing five scoreless innings of his own. He allowed three hits while striking out six of the 18 batters he faced.

Tacoma threatened in both the sixth and seventh, loading the bases with nobody out in the sixth and getting a runner to third with nobody out in the seventh, but couldn't push a run across in either situation.

Brandon Martorano broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh, getting Sacramento on the board with an RBI single. That was all the scoring the game would see, as the River Cats shut out the Rainiers for the second time this series, winning game five by a score of 1-0.

POSTGAME NOTES: Bryan Woo spun five more scoreless innings tonight in his third rehab start of the year. He allowed three hits and didn't walk a batter, striking out six. He has now allowed no runs on just five hits and no walks while striking out 17 over 11.1 innings. Tacoma went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 men on-base tonight. They struck out a season-high 18 times, with six of the nine starters striking out two or more times.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 pm from Sutter Health Park. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma .

