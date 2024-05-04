Express Crush Isotopes for 13-1 Victory

May 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (15-15) crushed the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-22) by a final score of 13-1 at Isotopes Park on Friday night.

Express starter RHP Adrian Sampson (4-1, 4.83) got the win after 6.0 innings and one earned run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Isotopes starter RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-5, 11.67) collected the loss after 3.0 innings with nine earned runs on six hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The E-Train rumbled to a five-spot in the first inning. After two singles from LF Dustin Harris and CF Jose Barrero, C Sam Huff singled home Harris to make it 1-0. After 1B Blaine Crim singled to load the bases, RF Trevor Hauver smacked a grand slam to right field and the Express led, 5-0.

The Isotopes scratched a run across in the second inning. With the bases loaded, LF Jameson Hannah walked to cut the Express advantage at 5-1.

Round Rock added two more in the third inning. After a walk for DH Andrew Knapp, Huff slammed a two-run home run to left field and the E-Train led 7-1.

The Express put up another five-run inning and took a 12-1 lead in the fourth frame. After back-to-back walks for 3B Jantzen Witte and 2B Jax Biggers, CF Jose Barrero doubled to drive in two runs. Huff came back to the plate and drilled a two-run home run deep out to right field as Round Rock extended the lead to 11-1. Crim doubled and touched home on an error from a ground ball off the bat of SS Jonathan Ornelas. The lead grew to 12-1.

The Express scratched one more run across in the seventh inning. Biggers doubled and advanced to third base on a ground out from Harris. Biggers came home to score on a wild pitch and made it 13-1 where the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express starter RHP Adrian Sampson posted 6.0 innings of one-run baseball and has won each of his last three starts on the mound. In those three starts, Sampson has posted a 2.50 ERA (5 ER/18.0 IP).

Round Rock C Sam Huff finished 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and a strikeout. It was his first multi-homer game since July 2, 2023. Last season, Huff collected two multi-homer games and he has six of them in parts of four seasons with the Express. He has 116 home runs in the minor leagues with 47 of them coming as a member of the Express.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque return to Isotopes Park for a Saturday night showdown. Express RHP Gerson Garabito (0-2, 5.00) is scheduled to take the mound against Isotopes LHP Josh Rogers (1-1, 5.82). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

