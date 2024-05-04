Sugar Land Turns First Triple Play in Franchise History in Saturday Night Loss

EL PASO, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-11) dropped their Saturday night affair against the El Paso Chihuahuas (14-18) 6-4 at Southwest University Park. [?Folder icon] Highlights from tonight's game can be found here .

The Space Cowboys struck early in the top of the second after a Pedro León base hit and a Corey Julks double moved him over to third. Shay Whitcomb grounded out to shortstop Mason McCoy, giving León enough time to hustle home for the first run of the game. In the third, Sugar Land loaded up the bases and scored another run after León drew a walk. Luke Berryhill smacked his second home run of the season in the top of the fourth to give the Space Cowboys a 3-0 edge.

The Chihuahuas tied it up in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI single. When RHP Miguel Díaz (L, 1-2) relieved RHP AJ Blubaugh in the fifth, El Paso tacked on three more, two scoring on a double from Bryce Johnson and then another from a single by Tirso Ornelas, giving the Chihuahuas a 6-3 lead after five frames.

The Space Cowboys put runners on base in the sixth and seventh but didn't strike for another run until Whitcomb came up to the plate with two outs in the eighth and knocked a 395-foot homer to left field, cutting the Space Cowboys deficit to two at 6-4. LHP Austin Davis (S, 3) threw a scoreless ninth for El Paso to lock down the save.

Blubaugh pitched 4.0 innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts. RHP Cole McDonald, in his first appearance since being reinstated from the injured list, pitched a scoreless inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, RHP Dylan Coleman walked the first two batters he faced, putting two men on with no outs. Óscar Mercado struck a sharp one-hopper to third that Whitcomb collected and stepped on third before firing to Jackson Loftin at second, who then ripped a throw to David Hensley at first for a triple play. It was the first triple play in Space Cowboys' franchise history and the first triple play in baseball this season.

The Space Cowboys play their final game of a 12-game road trip against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon. LHP Colton Gordon (0-0, 9.00) is set to take the mound for a 1:05 pm CT first pitch against El Paso's LHP Jackson Wolf (0-3, 5.95). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

