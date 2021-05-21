Round Rock Kicks off Tacoma Series with 10-5 Victory

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (10-3) opened its six-game series at the Tacoma Rainiers (5-8) with a 10-5 win in its first contest since 2017 at Cheney Stadium. LF Jason Martin hit a home run in his third consecutive game to give Round Rock a lead in the first inning that it never lost.

Express reliever RHP Spencer Patton (2-0, 0.00) earned the win after spending 1.1 hitless innings on the bump while striking out two batters and walking one. The loss went to Rainiers starter RHP Jaime Schultz (2-2, 15.00), who allowed three runs on two hits with one walk in his 0.1 innings of action.

Round Rock took a quick lead, plating half of its runs in the first inning. SS Yonny Hernandez drew a leadoff walk and was joined on base when DH Anderson Tejeda singled to center. Martin's home run brought the three runners in to kick off the night's impressive scoring total. Four batters later, CF Leody Taveras launched his first dinger of the season to right field and scored along with 1B Curtis Terry, who had reached on a base hit.

The E-Train kept rolling in the second inning when Hernandez and 2B Eli White crossed home, increasing Round Rock's lead over Tacoma to 7-0.

Tacoma's comeback attempt started with one run apiece in both the fourth and fifth innings. Two walks and a single in the bottom of the fourth put RF Dillon Thomas across the plate and a run on the board for the Rainiers. In the fifth, 1B Eric Filia scored on a sacrifice fly after a walk and Express error put him in scoring position.

The Rainiers added three more to its total in the seventh inning when C Cal Raleigh hit a double to score Filia and DH Jake Fraley. Raleigh came across for a run of his own on a base hit from LF Taylor Trammell.

The Express secured its victory thanks to runs in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings. C Yohel Pozo drove in RF Carl Chester in the fifth and Taveras in the seventh, hitting a double in both innings. Taveras finished his night with a base hit to bring White home and tally a season-high three RBI.

Round Rock continues its six-game series against Tacoma on Friday, May 21 at Cheney Stadium. The Express starting pitcher is to be announced and will start against Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan (0-1, 11.25).

