Peña Records 7 RBI, Aviators Sting Bees 16-8

It's not often that a team coming off an 18-3 loss skips batting practice prior to its next game - especially when that ugly defeat is followed by an off day. So it was a bit of a surprise that Aviators manager Fran Riordan pulled the plug on BP prior to Thursday's opener of a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Turns out, it was a brilliant move, because with the wind howling out to right field all night, Riordan's troops turned the actual game into one long batting-practice session.

Led by designated hitter Francisco Peña (3-for-4, homer, double, seven RBI), five different Aviators recorded three hits and six different Aviators scored at least twice on the way to a 16-8 rout of the Bees before a limited-capacity crowd of 4,711.

Two days after getting pummeled 18-3 in Reno, Las Vegas (7-6) set single-game season highs for runs, hits (19) and margin of victory, while posting its fifth consecutive win at home. And while Peña was the unquestioned star of the night, becoming the first Aviators player to post a seven-RBI game since current New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso did it on June 23, 2018, he had plenty of help around him. In fact, the first eight hitters in the lineup tallied at least one hit and scored at least one run - all by the end of the fifth inning.

Joining Peña as part of the three-hit club were second baseman Vimael Machín (3-for-4, double, three runs, two walks, two RBI); first baseman Frank Schwindel (3-for-5, three runs, walk); catcher Austin Allen (3-for-5, double, two runs, two RBI); and center fielder Skye Bolt (3-for-5, double, run, RBI).

Not to be overlooked, right fielder Greg Deichmann recorded multiple hits (2-for-5, two runs, walk) and third baseman Jacob Wilson belted a two-run homer, his team-leading fifth of the season.

Among the other highlights:

- The Aviators scored multiple runs in six of the first seven innings, erasing two deficits along the way.

- They were retired in order just once (bottom of the second), had multiple runners on base in every other inning and sent at least six men to the plate in five of eight innings.

- Peña's three-run blast capped a four-run seventh inning, which not only broke the game open, but it marked the fifth consecutive home game in which Las Vegas scored at least four runs in one inning.

The one lowlight of the night for the Aviators? That would have to be the fact that Riordan didn't get to witness much of his team's offensive onslaught first-hand. In the top of the second inning, the skipper was ejected by home-plate umpire Malachi Moore after arguing that a two-run home run by Salt Lake third baseman Jake Gatewood didn't actually go over the right-center field wall.

At the time, Gatewood's homer tied the game at 3-3, and an inning later, Salt Lake (5-8) tallied two more runs to take a 5-3 lead. However, the Aviators answered with 13 runs over the next five innings, ensuring their manager's decision to call off batting practice was a wise one.

GAME NOTES: Wilson and shortstop Pete Kozma (fourth-inning single) both extended their hitting streaks to seven games. ... Left fielder Cody Thomas was the only Aviator not to get a hit, though he did reach base on a walk in his final plate appearance leading off the bottom of the eighth inning. ... Grant Holmes started on the mound for Las Vegas and surrendered seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings. ... Despite giving up a three-run homer to the first batter he faced - with two of the runs charged to Holmes - relief pitcher Tanner Anderson (2-0) was credited with the victory. ... After Anderson departed, relievers A.J. Puk, Domingo Acevedo and Matt Blackham retired the Bees in order over the final three innings, striking out five. ... Both teams combined for 18 runs on 21 hits - including five home runs and five doubles - through the first five innings. ... Salt Lake left fielder Joe Adell hit solo home runs in each of his first two at bats.

ON DECK: The Aviators and Bees continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Paul Blackburn (0-1, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Las Vegas and oppose fellow righthander Thomas Pannone (1-1, 6.10). Pannone has local roots, having pitched at the College of Southern Nevada in 2013.

