Raleigh Drives Home Three in Series Opener, Rainiers Defeated by Round Rock

TACOMA, WA - Catching prospect Cal Raleigh doubled home two runs in the 7th inning as the Rainiers began to build a comeback against Round Rock, but the Express held on to defeat Tacoma on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium, 10-5. Raleigh has 4 doubles and 4 RBI over his last three contests and has hit safely in nine of 11 games this season.

Round Rock (10-3) jumped out to an early lead with 7 runs over the first two innings. Tacoma (5-8) starter Jaime Schultz (2-2) left the game after recording just one out due to an apparent injury. He allowed a home run and was charged with 3 runs in the loss. Right-hander Bryan Pall surrendered 4 runs over the next 1 1/3 innings.

The Rainiers pushed across their first run in the 4th inning on a Luis Liberato single that scored right fielder Dillon Thomas, cutting the deficit, 7-1.

After an error led to another Express score in the 5th inning, Raleigh earned his first RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly that allowed first baseman Eric Filia to cross and got the Rainiers within six again, 8-2.

Two innings later Raleigh poked his 2-run double into right field, plating Filia for the second time along with designated hitter Jake Fraley. Raleigh is the second Rainiers hitter to reach 10 RBI this season following outfielder Taylor Trammell.

Fraley, who joined Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment Thursday, went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. He was lifted from the game before his final turn in the order in the 8th inning.

Trammell extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 7th inning single. Raleigh scored on the play because of a throwing error, so the outfielder was not credited with an RBI.

Entering Thursday, Trammell led all Triple-A hitters in nearly every offensive category dating back to his first game on May 13, including batting average, hits, home runs, extra-base hits, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases. Trammell's seven-game hitting streak is tied with Seattle Mariners infielder Donovan Walton for Tacoma's longest this season.

Right-hander Vinny Nittoli pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Tacoma, allowing 1 hit and recording all four outs via strikeout. Righty Ryan Dull followed with 2 frames and was charged with the unearned tally in the 5th inning. Justin Grimm pitched a scoreless 6th inning with a strikeout, lowering the right-hander's season ERA to 1.42 over five relief appearances. Southpaw Ben Onyshko struck out three in the 7th inning but gave up a Round Rock insurance run.

In the 8th inning, Jantzen Witte moved from third base to the pitcher's mound and dealt the final two innings. After a perfect 8th inning with a strikeout, the Express strung together three hits and scored their final run of the night against Witte in the 9th inning. It was Witte's second career pitching appearance after throwing an inning with Triple-A Pawtucket in a 19-4 loss to Rochester in 2019.

Tacoma and Round Rock will continue their six-game series on Friday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT as Rainiers right-hander Darren McCaughan (0-1) will seek his first win of the season. Fans can stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks.

