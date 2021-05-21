Ruiz, Rehab Outings Lift OKC

May 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Keibert Ruiz belted two home runs within the first three innings, and Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry both began their Major League Rehab Assignments with solid games in a 13-3 win for Oklahoma City (4-10) over Albuquerque (3-11) Friday night. The OKC offense set season highs with 13 runs and 12 hits while also drawing 11 walks. The pitching staff had its finest night of the young season, limiting the Isotopes to three runs and five hits with 11 strikeouts. The Dodgers scored in five different innings, plating at least two runs each time.

Of Note:

-Keibert Ruiz homered in each of his first two at-bats, blasting a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third inning. It was the fourth multi-homer game of his career, and first since 2018 with Double-A Tulsa. The five RBI also tied a career high, previously set June 26, 2016 while playing in rookie ball with the AZL Dodgers. It was the first multi-homer game by a OKC Dodger this year, as well as Ruiz's first two home runs of the season with OKC.

-Cody Bellinger began his rehab assignment by going 1-for-4 with a RBI. He flied out to the wall in right field his first at-bat, lined out to right field in his second at-bat, flied out to left field in his third at-bat, and lined a RBI single in his final plate appearance of the night. The Gold Glove winner also played five innings in center field.

-Zach McKinstry started in left field and drew walks in each of his first two plate appearances, scoring both times on Ruiz's homers. He also popped out and grounded out and played five innings in left field.

-The Dodgers set a season high with 13 runs, smashing their previous high of eight. The team also set a season high with 12 hits, surpassing the previous high of 11. OKC went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position after entering Friday with a team average of .227 with RISP for the season.

-Andy Burns was the only other Dodger besides Ruiz with a multi-hit game, and both hits were doubles. He also walked twice and scored twice. Over his last four games, Burns is 6-for-15 with four extra-base hits.

-Drew Avans connected on the team's first triple of the season in the ninth inning, driving in two runs with the deep drive to right-center field. He also made a tumbling catch up the center field hill in the seventh inning.

-The OKC pitching staff held Albuquerque to three runs after allowing at least five runs in each of the first 13 games of the season. Four pitchers combined to rack up 11 strikeouts and also set a season low with five hits allowed. The bullpen combined to allow just one run and two hits with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

-Going back to 2018, the Dodgers have now seven of the last eight meetings with the Isotopes. They've also won four of the last five games the teams have played in Albuquerque.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their series in Albuquerque at 7:35 p.m. Central time Saturday at Isotopes Park, as Bellinger and McKinstry continue their rehab assignments. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.