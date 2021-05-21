Adell Homers Twice in Bees Loss

The Salt Lake Bees tied their season high with four home runs on Thursday night, but that wasn't enough, as they dropped a 16-8 decision to the Las Vegas Aviators on the first game of the road trip. Jo Adell belted his 5th and 6th of the season. His homer in the first put the Bees on top 1-0 and his blast in the third gave the Bees a 4-3 lead. Jake Gatewood clubbed his third of the year and second in as many nights in the second inning to tie the game at 3-3. Scott Schebler ripped a three run shot in the fifth to tie the game at 8-8, but Las Vegas scored eight unanswered runs to put the game away. The Aviators scored in every inning, but the second and eighth.

Jake Buchanan (0-1) took the loss, as he allowed five runs on eight hits in two and two-third innings in relief of starter Felix Pena. Adell led the Bees with two homers and two runs batted in, while Kean Wong delivered two hits, including a double, to extend his hitting streak to twelve games.

