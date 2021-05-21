Oklahoma City Routs Albuquerque in Game Two
May 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Dodgers 13 (4-10), Isotopes 3 (3-11), - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
AT THE DISH: Sam Hilliard and Taylor Motter each homered for the second consecutive game ... both were solo shots ... it marked Hilliard's third long ball of the season and a team-leading fourth for Motter ... the Isotopes managed just three other hits on singles by Wynton Bernard,
Ryan Vilade and Chris Rabago ... Vilade extended his hitting streak to seven games ... Nick
Longhi saw his ten-game hit streak come to an end.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Topes starter Ryan Castellani (1-2, 7.62) was tagged for five runs in four innings ... all coming off two separate home runs by catcher Keibert Ruiz ... Jack Wynkoop allowed five runs in two innings of relief ... Zac Rosscup turned in a scoreless frame and lowered his season ERA to 1.23.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes surrendered double-digits in runs for the third time this year and dropped to 0-3 in those contests ... Los Angeles Dodgers outfielders Cody Bellinger and Zach
McKinstry began rehab assignments with Oklahoma City ... Bellinger went 1-for-4 with an RBI single ... McKinstry finished 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs scored.
ON DECK: Saturday is shaping up to be a festive evening in Albuquerque as Rockies top pitching prospect Ryan Rolison is slated to make his Triple-A debut and start for the Topes, having been promoted from Double-A Hartford after starting three games for the Yard Goats this season. Postgame fireworks are scheduled, weather permitting, presented by Melloy Los Lunas. Bellinger and McKinstry are tentatively expected to continue their rehab assignments with Oklahoma City tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM Mountain Time.
