Chihuahuas Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale for Remainder of 2021 Season

EL PASO - Chihuahuas individual game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season go on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 26 beginning at 10 a.m. online at epchihuahuas.com.

Tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office. Tickets are available starting at $5.

Full Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. with Partial Plan Season Seat Member presale slated for 2 p.m.

Group Leaders will enjoy the presale opportunity beginning on Tuesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. and individuals who became a Chihuahuas Insider will have the opportunity to purchase individual game tickets at the same time as group leaders.

Fans are encouraged to purchase early to take advantage of savings over day of game pricing.

The Chihuahuas return home Thursday, May 27 versus Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) in a six-game series. The series includes $2 beer and food specials Thursday, fan favorite GECU Bark at the Park on Friday, May 28 and two Fireworks Spectaculars - Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31. The series concludes with Taco Tues and Brews presented by Isabella Foods on June 1.

The Durango Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays except for gamedays. Patrons may purchase individual game tickets online at any time at epchihuahuas.com.

As a reminder, Southwest University Park is a cashless and clear bag/no bag venue.

Note: A $1.75 convenience fee per ticket will be applied to online purchases.

