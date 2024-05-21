Ronaldo Damus Named to Team of the Week for Week 11

May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Ronaldo Damus has been named to the Team of the Week for week 11 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Last Friday, the Switchbacks secured a win against Rhode Island FC. With Damus's incredible attacking skills, he scored two goals, created one chance, held a passing accuracy of 78.6%, and completed 10 of 14 passes.

The Switchbacks started the match down by one to Rhode Island, but quickly responded with #9 Ronaldo Damus scoring in the 27'. After Rhode Island headed the ball into the air, Damus swiftly took possession of the ball and brought it into the box, calmly striking the ball into the back of the net.

Later in the second half, Damus was shoved down in the attacking box by #3 Stephen Turnbull, resulting in a penalty kick. Damus took a deep breath, ran up to the ball, and lasered it down the middle, while the goalkeeper #1 Ruiz Ojeda dove left.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 11

GK - Adam Grinwis, Charleston Battery

D - Aedan Stanley, Indy Eleven

D - Forrest Lasso, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC

M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Charlie Dennis, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Riley Bidois, Loudoun United FC

F - Manuel Arteaga, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Ronaldo Damus, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Coach - Robbie Neilson, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (PHX), Mark Segbers (CHS), Ben Ofeimu (IND), Fede Varela (PHX), Younes Boudadi (IND), Marlon Santos (MEM), Trayvone Reid (OAK)

