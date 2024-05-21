FC Tulsa Falls in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
Kansas City, KS - Sporting Kansas City defeats FC Tulsa 4-0 in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.
Michael Creek started the match making several saves before Sporting KC opened the scoring in the 38th minute off a kick from the left side of the 18-yard-box that deflected off Defender Rashid Tetteh.
Sporting KC scored again before the first half ended, off a corner kick and ensuing chaos in front of the goal. The first attempt was off the left goal post before being put in the back of the net by Forward Stephan Afrifa.
Defender Patrick Seagrist was shown a yellow card in the 30th minute of the match and after the second half began he was shown a second yellow and subsequently given a red card and FC Tulsa played the remaining 45 minutes a man down.
In the 60th minute, FC Tulsa looked to get on the board after Midfielder Camilo Ponce scored but the goal was quickly ruled offside.
Sporting KC would score two more times before the match ended. In the 63rd minute Midfielder Felipe Hernandez got his second goal of the night and just two minutes later Forward Marino Tzionis scored Sporting KC's fourth goal.
Sporting KC held FC Tulsa to just 26 percent of possession.
GOALS:
38' SKC - Felipe Hernandez
45+3' SKC - Stephan Afrifa
63' SKC - Felipe Hernandez
65' SKC - Marino Tzionis
CARDS:
25' TUL - Yellow Card - Justin Portillo
30' TUL - Yellow Card - Patrick Seagrist
46' TUL - Red Card - Patrick Seagrist
71' SKC - Yellow Card - Stephan Afrifa
Lineups:
TUL: Michael Creek, Camilo Ponce, Boubacar Diallo, Blaine Ferri, Phillip Goodrum, Rashid Tetteh, Patrick Seagrist, Alex Dalou, Owen Damm, Justin Portillo, Sebastian Sanchez (Subs Used: Stefan Stojanovic, Edwin Laszo, Milo Yosef, Diogo Pacheco, Santiago Sanchez)
SKC: John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontas, Dany Rosero, Nemanja Radoja, Tim Leibolt, Jake Davis, Felipe Hernandez, Willy Agada, Erik Tommy, Stephan Afrifa, Marinos Tzionis (Subs Used: Memo Rodriguez, Robert Castellanos, Daniel Salloi, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido)
FC Tulsa will take the pitch back at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 24 against Oakland Roots SC. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.fctulsa.com/tickets/.
