Hartford Athletic to Host Third Annual STEM and Soccer Education Day

May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic will host their third annual STEM & Soccer Education day today, Tuesday, May 21st at Trinity Health Stadium. The day will feature a STEM project showcase on the concourse followed by an exhibition match between Hartford Athletic and the the Long Island Rough Riders. The match will host teachers, administrators, and students from fourth to ninth grade from across the state.

3,500 students and educators will participate in the day featuring a pregame STEM project showcase, giving them the opportunity to display and present their hard work to their peers and visit interactive STEM activities and displays from community organizations & sponsors. After the showcase, Hartford will play their match against the Rough Riders. With all attending schools eligible for complimentary tickets, the Green & Blue Foundation has generously funded attendance for nearly 1,000 students for STEM & Soccer Education Day.

"STEM & Soccer Education Day is one of our strongest community events. It is a great way for us to connect with our young fans and show them the importance and value of education. We are excited to see all the hard work these students put into their projects and hope they enjoy some exciting soccer on the field as well," said Hartford Athletic CEO Nick Sakiewicz. "I want to say a big thank you to our partners CGI, Connecticut Department of Transportation, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Chesla, Central Connecticut State University, Eversource, Hanwha, Stanley Black & Decker, and Travelers for their support of our STEM and Soccer Education program. We are so proud to have partners whose goals and vision align with ours and together we've created a fun and different opportunity for kids to learn."

The gates will open at 9:30am, with the game beginning at 11:00am. The estimated attendance is over 3,500 students from twenty different schools, the most in the three year history of the event.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.