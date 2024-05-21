Open Cup Preview: Rowdies vs FC Dallas
May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
The Tampa Bay Rowdies make their return to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 for the first time since 2013 this Wednesday at Al Lang Stadium. Standing in their way of a first-ever trip to the Quarterfinals round of the tournament is Major League Soccer's FC Dallas.
Wednesday will be just the fourth time the Rowdies have hosted an MLS team in the Open Cup. The Rowdies fell to eventual 2023 Open Cup champions Houston Dynamo FC 1-0 at Al Lang Stadium last year. In 2012, they were eliminated at home by Colorado Rapids 3-1. The next year, though, the Rowdies pulled off a memorable 1-0 victory over four-time Open Cup champions, the Seattle Sounders.
"Every player wants to play in the highest games possible, and I think getting a game against MLS opposition is big for us," said Rowdies midfielder Blake Bodily. "You'll see the quality that we have against an MLS team and how we'll do. It'll be a big game for us, but I think we're up for it."
Missing Manu
The Rowdies will be without the player who clinched their spot in the Round of 16 this Wednesday. Manuel Arteaga, who scored twice in extra time to lift the Rowdies over Birmingham in the Round of 32, is out due to red card suspension from the Birmingham match. Arteaga leads the Rowdies in goals in league play with 8 goals through 10 matches so far.
"Manu's been such a pivotal player for us this season," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Missing him will be difficult for us. However, it's an opportunity for guys to come in. We have a really good squad here. Those guys will have a great opportunity to come in against an MLS team in our stadium. They'll be up for it."
Club Connections
Wednesday's Open Cup clash will be the first competitive meeting between the Rowdies and Dallas. The Rowdies have a few connections to the MLS side from the Lone Star state, though. Rowdies captain Aaron Guillen and midfielder Eddie Munjoma both began their professional careers as MLS Homegrown signings for Dallas. Additionally, forward Cal Jennings was drafted by Dallas in the 2020 MLS Superdraft, although he ultimately did not end up signing a contract with the club.
Scouting Dallas
Dallas is led by Spanish manager Nico Estévez, who is now in his second season in charge after previously serving as an assistant coach with the U.S. national team and Columbus Crew. Dallas advanced to the Round of 16 after knocking off Memphis 901 FC 1-0 thanks to a goal from forward and U.S. international Jesús Ferreira at Toyota Field. In MLS, Dallas currently sits 12th in the Western Conference and 24th overall in the league standings.
"Dallas are a very good team," said Neilson. "They have a really strong front three, with a lot of pace throughout the team. We feel there are areas we can exploit, but there are areas we obviously need to be very wary of with them."
Availability Report
UNAVAILABLE: Zane Bubb (Knee), Leo Fernandes (Calf), Zachary Herivaux (Knee), Manuel Arteaga (Red Card Suspension), Nate Worth (Ineligible due to prior 2024 Open Cup appearance with FC Tulsa)
Matchday Info:
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs FC Dallas
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
Wednesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m. ET
Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL
2024 League Records:
Rowdies (USL Championship): 4W-2L-4D, 16 pts, 5th East (3-1-2 at home)
Dallas (MLS): 3W-6L-3D, 12 pts, 12th West (0-4-2 on the road)
Last Time Out in the Open Cup:
Rowdies: 6-4 over Birmingham Legion FC after extra time
Dallas: 1-0 over Memphis 901 FC
Best Open Cup Finish
Rowdies: Fourth Round/Round of 16, 2013 U.S. Open Cup
Dallas: Open Cup champions (1997, 2016)
Tune in: Wednesday's match will be streamed live on the USLSoccer.com and USSoccer.com
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2024
- FC Tulsa Falls in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - FC Tulsa
- Victory! New Mexico United Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinal, Beat Nycfc II - New Mexico United
- Rising Represented Twice on USL Championship Team of the Week - Phoenix Rising FC
- Ronaldo Damus Named to Team of the Week for Week 11 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Forrest Lasso Named Player of the Week, Four More Rowdies Earn Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Stanley Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Tampa Bay Rowdies' Forrest Lasso voted Player of the Week after first two-goal game in Championship - USL
- Adam Grinwis Selected to USLC Week 11 Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Detroit City FC Gearing up for First-Ever Round of 16 Open Cup Match, on the Road to Indy Eleven - Detroit City FC
- Notes and Quotes: "The Fans Get Behind Us No Matter What." - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic to Host Third Annual STEM and Soccer Education Day - Hartford Athletic
- Open Cup Preview: Rowdies vs FC Dallas - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories
- Rowdies Fall to Dallas in Valiant Open Cup Performance
- Forrest Lasso Named Player of the Week, Four More Rowdies Earn Team of the Week Honors
- Open Cup Preview: Rowdies vs FC Dallas
- Rowdies Bounce Back to Beat Tulsa 5-0
- Rowdies Sign Cristian Ortiz to First Pro Contract