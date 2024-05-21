Detroit City FC Gearing up for First-Ever Round of 16 Open Cup Match, on the Road to Indy Eleven

Indianapolis, Indiana - Detroit City FC begins a four-match road trip in Indianapolis for a midweek Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16 matchup against USL Championship rival Indy Eleven. Kickoff is set for 7 PM EDT at Michael A. Carroll Stadium and will be streamed live on ussoccer.com.

Le Rouge, fresh from an 11-day hiatus, last took the field against Phoenix Rising FC on May 11th. A stunning 9th-minute goal by Ben Morris gave Detroit a 1-0 lead, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to secure all three points. Phoenix managed to equalize early in the second half, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Indy Eleven comes into this game off of a 4-1 victory against Hartford Athletic. Goals from Jack Blake, Benjamin Ofeimu, Douglas Martinez, and Augustine Williams lifted Eleven to 4th place in the Eastern Conference with the victory.

Augustine Williams has emerged as a standout player for Eleven this season, scoring five goals in the last five games. He is currently tied with Jack Blake for the most goals for Eleven this season, at five.

In their Round of 32 matchups, Detroit City defeated defending US Open Cup Champions Houston Dynamo FC 10-9 on penalties that came down to goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña converting his penalty to put Detroit past the MLS side. Indy Eleven is coming off a 2-0 victory over USL Championship side San Antonio FC. An Augustine Williams goal in the 2nd minute and a Jack Blake goal in the 10th minute would be enough to get past the Western Conference opponent.

With their win last round against Houston, this is now the farthest Le Rouge has made it in club history in the US Open Cup.

Nine USL Championship clubs remain in the Round of 16, and this matchup guarantees that at least one will advance to the Quarterfinals.

Detroit City and Indy Eleven have already faced off once this season in Indianapolis. Back in March, Detroit secured a come-from-behind 2-1 victory. Ali Coote tied the game in the 55th minute, and Maxi Rodriguez got the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute off of a perfect finish.

Detroit City continues its four-game road trip next Wednesday, May 29, in a league match against Louisville City FC. Detroit City returns to Keyworth on June 15th for an Eastern Conference matchup against Charleston Battery. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

