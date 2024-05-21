Victory! New Mexico United Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinal, Beat Nycfc II
May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United earned an historic victory on Tuesday night; besting New York City FC II by a 3-0 margin in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. The win punches United's ticket to the quarterfinal - their second advancement to that stage of the tournament in just their fourth appearance in the tournament. Goals from Avionne Flanagan and Anthony Herbert - their first in Black & Yellow - and Talen Maples powered, and a clean sheet from Alex Tambakis powered United to victory.
New Mexico will find out who their next opponent will be tomorrow night at 8 PM MT, as US Soccer hosts their quarterfinal draw. The teams will be divided into two divisions - East and West - with four teams in each division. United could host the quarterfinal matchup, or play on the road. United will either play an MLS club, or a USL Championship club in the quarterfinal.
