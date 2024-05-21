Adam Grinwis Selected to USLC Week 11 Team of the Week

May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery goalkeeper Adam Grinwis was named to the league's Week 11 Team of the Week.

Grinwis turned in a heroic performance on the road against Birmingham Legion FC.

He recorded five saves and two punches to preserve the clean sheet in the 0-1 victory. This included a brave punch to clear the ball in the final minute of stoppage time which resulted in a collision that forced Grinwis out of the game. His valiant showing helped the Battery earn their sixth consecutive league victory.

Defender Mark Segbers earned an honorable mention on the Team of the Week Bench. The full-back tallied an assist to the match-winning goal, along with six duels won, six recoveries and one tackle won.

It is Grinwis' first appearance on the league's Team of the Week in 2024.

His selection also brings the Battery's season total of Team of the Week nods to 15.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 11

GK - Adam Grinwis, Charleston Battery

D - Aedan Stanley, Indy Eleven

D - Forrest Lasso, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC

M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Charlie Dennis, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Riley Bidois, Loudoun United FC

F - Manuel Arteaga, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Ronaldo Damus, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Coach - Robbie Neilson, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (PHX), Mark Segbers (CHS), Ben Ofeimu (IND), Fede Varela (PHX), Younes Boudadi (IND), Marlon Santos (MEM), Trayvone Reid (OAK)

