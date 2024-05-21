Notes and Quotes: "The Fans Get Behind Us No Matter What."

May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC continues its quest for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday in the Round of 16. A familiar foe - the San Jose Earthquakes - visits Heart Health Park for the fifth edition of the always-anticipated NorCal derby with regional bragging rights at stake.

What started with 95 teams is now down to 16, and a spot in the quarterfinal round is on the line. Both Republic FC and San Jose entered the tournament two weeks ago, with Sacramento taking down league rival Monterey Bay F.C. and San Jose defeating the Oakland Roots. The last two teams standing in the tournament's "Lopez Division" - named for Sacramento's captain - entering the Round of 32 now meet.

"It's an exciting match for this club, for another year of Open Cup. We've just been focused on ourselves, focused on keeping our intensity up, and making sure we're preparing in the right ways and doing everything we can to win the game tomorrow," said Trevor Amann."

"Obviously, it's a Cup game that's going to be a bigger occasion," said Nick Ross. "But it doesn't matter who we're playing. It could be a League One team or USL team, but we want to do well in this competition so whoever's in front of us, we're going to prepare the same. We want to win and that's the goal."

Taking on a higher-division opponent always brings an elevated focus - just as it did in the last meeting of the two clubs in the 2022 tournament edition.

"Every game we're intense," Ross continued. "I think that's our mentality as a team. But when you're playing against better players, you obviously have to step up your game. And we've seen that every day in training this week."

"They're a club that has very good players, a fantastic coach, fantastic staff," said Head Coach Mark Briggs. "A club that is ultimately at a higher level than us. But we have respect for them. It's a competition that we want to try and put our best foot forward in, and tomorrow will be no different."

Tuesday's atmosphere at Heart Health Park is expected to be electric to match the occasion. Sacramento's fans have shown up all season to help cheer its squad to three points - and always are loud for big games.

"Being at home is the best thing for us, Ross continued. "The fans get behind us no matter what."

"We want to do all we can to get into the next round," Briggs said. "[And] to play here in front of our fans, to play on our stadium, gives you that little bit more comfort, gives you that little more familiarity, which hopefully bodes well for having a positive performance.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.