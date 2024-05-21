Stanley Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS/TAMPA - For the second consecutive week, Indy Eleven's Aedan Stanley was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

Stanley helped lead the Boys in Blue to a 4-1 win over Eastern Conference foe Hartford Athletic on Saturday, registering one assist to bring his season total to a league-leading six in 2024. The defender also generated six chances for Indy, placing him third in the league with 24 total. Stanley had six corners in the match, one of which led to Ben Ofeimu's match winner.

In addition to the second straight team of the week nod, Stanley was named player of the week for week 10 and was a top XI selection for week two.

Ofeimu and Younes Boudadi were selected as part of this week's bench, having contributed a goal and assist, respectively, in the win. Ofeimu's first goal for the Boys in Blue came in first-half stoppage time as he collected a rebound off the crossbar for the tally, while Boudadi earned his third assist of the season off a helper to Augi Williams.

Indy is riding a seven-match unbeaten streak into it's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against Detroit City FC Wednesday.

Coach: Robbie Neilson, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (PHX), Mark Segbers (CHS), Ben Ofeimu (IND), Fede Varela (PHX), Younes Boudadi (IND), Marlon Santos (MEM), Trayvone Reid (OAK)

Tickets for the Round of 16 match are available. The match will stream on USSoccer.com.

USL Championship action resumes Saturday at home with a 7 p.m. kick against Phoenix Rising FC. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. Season Ticket Packages can also be purchased, as well as tickets for groups and hospitality areas. For more information on these options click here. For questions, please email [email protected] or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

