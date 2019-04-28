Romine, IronPigs Earn Walk off with 6-5 Win over the Bisons

April 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Andrew Romine's bloop single in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the IronPigs to a walk-off 6-5 victory over the Bisons on Sunday afternoon from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA.

The defeat is a tough one for Buffalo to take as the Herd rallied from four runs down to tie the game, a comeback that was completed when Jonathan Davis doubled home Roemon Fields in the top half of the ninth inning.

But in the bottom half of the final frame, Lehigh Valley outfielder Shane Robinson singled to centerfield off Justin Shafer with one out and then advanced to second a wild pitch from the Bisons reliever. Shafer rebounded to strike out the dangerous Dylan Cozens and appeared to fool Romine with his 2-2 offering. The IronPigs' shortstop took a big swing at the pitch and just caught the ball with the end of the bat, dropping the soft fly into shallow left field. Davis charged hard, but couldn't barehand the ball to make a throw home.

Lehigh Valley took an early leads of 4-0 and 5-1 thanks to a big first inning and some dominant pitching from their starter, Nick Pivetta. Mitch Walding highlighted a four-run IronPigs first inning with a three-run homer off Jacob Waguespack. Pivetta kept the lead intact during his six innings of work, striking out a career-high 14 batters.

Overall, Pivetta struck out 14 of the 24 total batters he faced in six innings. The only run the Bisons could score against him was in the fourth when Richard Urena doubled home Cavan Biggio.

Trailing 5-1, the Bisons got back into the game on the IronPigs bullpen. Kyle Dohy relieved Pivetta and threw 12 straight pitches out of the strike zone as the Herd loaded the bases in the seventh. Davis drew a fourth consecutive walk off Tyler Gilbert to reduce the deficit to 5-2. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then followed with a two-run single to close the gap to 5-4.

The Bisons then tied the game two innings later in the ninth, but left a pair of runners on base.

Waguespack allowed five runs on 10 hits in five innings in his outing against his former team. Dusty Isaacs threw two more scoreless innings in relief, striking out three. Shafer was charged with the loss, dropping his record to 0-1 on the season.

The Bisons will now travel home for an eight-game in seven day homestand against Pawtucket and Lehigh Valley. Monday's matchup is a single-admission doubleheader with the first of two seven-inning games starting at 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.