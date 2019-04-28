Mets and RailRiders Series Finale Postponed

Moosic, PA - Sunday's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of rain. A makeup date for the game will be announced at a later time.

Syracuse now travels to Lehigh Valley to begin a four-game series against the IronPigs that begins on Monday. Right-hander Zach Lee is scheduled to start for the Mets against IronPigs left-hander Cole Irvin. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

