Romine provides walk-off win for Coquis

April 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Allentown, Pa) - Andrew Romine provided the heroics on Sunday afternoon as he hit a walk-off RBI single off Justin Shafer (0-1) in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Lehigh Valley Coquis a 6-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons. The Coquis also recorded a career-game best 19 strikeouts by their pitching staff.

Rob Brantly hit an RBI single off former IronPigs pitcher Jacob Waguespack in the bottom of the first inning to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Mitch Walding extended the Coquis lead to 4-0 by hitting a three-run home run off Waguespack.

Richard Urena got Buffalo on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. He hit an RBI single off Pivetta to score Cavan Biggio and trim Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-1. Shane Robinson gave the Coquis a four-run lead once again in the bottom of the fourth inning as he hit an RBI single off Waguespack to score Damek Tomscha. Robinson extended his hitting streak to seven games with the single.

The Bisons cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning. Kyle Dohy entered the game to pitch in relief of Pivetta and didn't record an out. He walked the bases loaded before giving way to Tyler Gilbert. Gilbert walked Jonathan Davis, which scored Jordan Patterson for the first run of the inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run single with one out to score Andy Burns and Roemon Fields.

Buffalo tied the game at 5-5 off Austin Davis in the top of the ninth inning as Jonathan Davis hit an RBI double. Edgar Garcia (1-1) recorded the final two outs of the inning for Lehigh Valley for his first triple-A win.

The IronPigs continue their homestand on Monday evening at 7:05 p.m. as they welcome in the Syracuse Mets.

