Bats Drop Final Game of Homestand to Norfolk, 7-1

April 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (9-15) failed to get their first home series victory at Louisville Slugger Field in the rubber game of the three-game matchup with the Norfolk Tides (9-15).

The Mud Hens were hot right out of the gates scoring six runs in the top of the first inning, led by a three-run double from Chance Sisco. They were able to capitalize on the five walks surrendered by Bats' righty Vladimir Gutierrez (1-2, 8.14), who would be taken out after only two-thirds of an inning of work. His start was the shortest outing by a Bats starter thus far this season and the shortest since July 27 of last season when Zack Weiss also went two-thirds of an inning.

After the eventful first inning, both teams' pitching staffs settled in nicely only allowing a combined two runs for the rest of the contest. Louisville's Jimmy Herget dealt a career best four scoreless innings, allowing a lone hit and walk with three strikeouts in his 187th professional appearance. Courtney Hawkins pitched the top of the ninth for Louisville, with the outfielder inducing a groundout double play in his first career pitching appearance. However, his counterpart reliever, Tyler Herb, also pitched five innings of one-run ball, the result of a Nick Longhi fourth-inning solo shot to the opposite field.

Although the Bats bullpen held Norfolk to a run on five hits for the remaining eight innings, the first inning offensive explosion from the Tides would prove too much to overcome for the Bats offense who were also only able to muster one run on five hits for the game.

Louisville will head to Toledo for the first of a seven-game road trip on Monday, April 29th. First pitch of the series with the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens will take place at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Jose Lopez (1-2, 5.21) will be on the bump for the Bats.

