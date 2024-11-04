Rockets Announce Time Change To Teddy Bear Toss Game On December 14th

Kelowna Rockets collect teddy bears

The Kelowna Rockets have announced a time change to one of the club's 2024-25 regular season home games today.

The Rockets Teddy Bear Toss game against the Wenatchee Wild on December 14 that was originally scheduled for 6:05 PM has now been changed to 3:05 PM.

The time change will allow fans to attend both the Rockets game as well as the City of Kelowna's Parade with a Purpose Christmas event that is happening in downtown Kelowna later that evening.

Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton said it was important to change the timing of the game to help accommodate families and allow them to attend both events.

"I think that there'll be a far greater opportunity for families to attend the game and then go on out on the street to watch the parade," Hamilton said.

"With it being the Teddy Bear Toss, which is one of our biggest events all year, it gives people the opportunity to do both. It's a bit of a challenge moving the game time because of all the promotion that's gone into it, but we felt it was important to be a good partner (with the City of Kelowna) by helping out and making this adjustment."

