Americans down league-leading Silvertips for ninth straight win

November 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Jake Sloan's second goal of the night came in overtime to give the Tri-City Americans (10-3-1-0) a 6-5 overtime victory over the league-leading Everett Silvertips (13-2-1-0) Sunday night, extending the Americans win streak to nine.

The Americans opened the scoring on a strange play near the halfway mark of the first period. Jordan Gavin poked the puck into the Everett zone, and it rolled toward Jesse Sanche in the Silvertips crease.

Sanche went to play the puck with his stick and missed it, only to see it slide into the back of the goal for Gavin's fifth goal of the year.

Everett's relentless forecheck led to the tying goal later in the period when Caden Brown took a pass while streaking to the net, beating Lukas Matecha over the shoulder to tie the game.

The Silvertips then took advantage of a turnover while shorthanded as Julius Miettinen scored on a shorthanded breakaway in the final minute of the period, giving Everett a 2-1 lead after one. Shots were 20-13 Silvertips through 20 minutes.

The score remained 2-1 until 11 minutes into the second period when the Americans scored their first shorthanded goal of the year. Gavin Garland carried the puck into the Everett zone on a two-on-one rush before sliding it across the slot to Brandon Whynott who scored his ninth of the season to tie the game.

It was also the sixth consecutive game against Everett that Whynott had scored in.

Just after the penalty the Americans were killed expired, Jake Gudelj showed a strong individual effort by skating through traffic behind the Everett net before jamming home his own rebound off a wraparound attempt, giving the Americans a 3-2 lead.

Just three minutes later Everett tied the game when Carter Bear snapped a shot off the mask of Matecha and into the net on another power play, evening the score at three.

As the game entered the final minute of the second period, it was the Americans turn to score a late goal. Gavin picked up a rebound after Sanche denied Jackson Smith with the glove and fed it across the crease to Carter MacAdams who slammed it home to give Tri-City a 4-3 lead heading into the final frame.

Tri-City had to kill off 1:54 of power play for Everett to start the third, and while they got through it, the Silvertips tied the game two minutes later.

Defenseman Tarin Smith made a nice move to fake a shot to get around a shot blocker before stepping down the slot and firing a shot off the blocker of Matecha and in, tying the game at four 4:18 into the third.

Seven minutes later Caine Wilke put the Silvertips ahead 5-4, but Tri-City answered back just 10 seconds later.

Sloan had the puck in the right faceoff circle and tried to work it across the slot, but it hit the skate of an Everett defender and went right through the legs of Sanche to tie the game at five.

The final eight minutes of the game ticked down and the two teams went to overtime, the sixth overtime game of the season for the Americans.

In the extra frame the Americans kept possession for a long sequence off the opening draw, resulting in Silvertips defenseman Eric Jamieson taking a crosschecking penalty.

Late in the power play Everett cleared the puck down the ice and Matecha quickly fired it ahead, catching the Silvertips on a change. That gave Max Curran room to skate down into the slot before firing the puck down low for Gudelj, who then slid it across the crease to Sloan who scored the game winner, capping off a 6-5 win.

The win for the Americans snapped Everett's seven-game winning streak. The two teams meet again Friday night at the Toyota Center as the Americans continue their six-game home stand.

Announced attendance was 2,742.

