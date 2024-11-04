Americans introduce new majority owner Sortland and affirm commitment to Tri-Cities

November 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri City Americans today announced the expansion of the franchise's ownership group with the sale of a majority ownership position to former technology executive and longtime Washington resident Jon Sortland. Existing owners General Manager Bob Tory, Head Coach Stu Barnes, and former Americans player and Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Olaf Kolzig will each continue to retain minority ownership in the organization.

"We are delighted to bring someone onboard with Jon's blend of passion for the WHL, business acumen and creative ideas to help take our organization to the next level of success," Tory said. "Jon has a clear vision for how to increase our team's visibility in the community and help grow our fan base."

Mr. Sortland will immediately assume the role of President and lead all Sales, Marketing, Finance and Business functions of the organization. Mr. Tory signed a multi-year contract extension to continue to serve as General Manager and Alternate Governor with full responsibility for leading all hockey-related operations. Stu Barnes will remain the team's head coach.

"It is the achievement of a lifelong dream to become an owner of a Western Hockey League franchise," said Mr. Sortland. "And it's all the more special to have it be here in this wonderful Tri-Cities community where I now make my home. It will be an honor to work with top-notch hockey professionals and fine gentlemen like Bob, Stu and Olie. The current ownership group has built a solid foundation of success, and my job will be to help make it even better."

Mr. Sortland was formerly a business executive in the technology sector, having spent the last three decades as a chief financial officer for several high-growth venture capital-backed companies in the Seattle area. He was formerly a season ticket holder of the Seattle Thunderbirds and was a youth hockey coach when his children were growing up. Mr. Sortland is magna cum laude graduate of Western Washington University and earned his MBA from Columbia University. Jon and his wife Grace, who have recently relocated to Kennewick, have two adult children, Trevor and Katerina.

Also joining the Americans' ownership group is Calgary executive, former WHL player, and Executive Committee member of the WHL Player Alumni Association, Daryl Henry. Mr. Henry, who has served as a consultant to the Tri-City Americans since 2017, will assist in various sales, marketing and community engagement initiatives.

"It is a real honor to be part of the Tri-City Americans, having played for this same franchise many years ago when it was the Billings Bighorns," said Mr. Henry. "Having worked earlier in my career in the role of Marketing Director for the Memorial Cup winning Medicine Hat Tigers, I am truly excited to join and assist Jon, Bob and the rest of the great ownership team which has guided such a successful franchise in Tri-Cities for so many years."

Head Coach Stu Barnes commented, "We have a resurgent team this season along with a deep prospect pool which hopefully will translate into winning seasons for our fans for several years to come. This is the right time to expand and reinvigorate our ownership group with the addition of Jon and Daryl."

Olaf Kolzig commented, "With Jon's success in business and his passion for hockey we're looking to take this organization to the next level and continue to build a franchise that this community can be proud of."

In conjunction with this transaction, the Americans also announced that the team has extended its lease with Toyota Arena to run two additional years through at least 2030. "We wanted the fans to know that this change in the franchise's ownership structure comes with a firm long-term commitment to the entire Tri-Cities community," said Mr. Sortland.

"Our building is aging, and I will be working closely with elected officials and business leaders to explore options for a new venue as part of the ongoing Vista development project. Our long-term commitment to the Tri Cities market is unwavering."

