Birnie Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

November 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - Swift Current Broncos forward Brady Birnie has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 3, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 19-year-old put up four goals, three assists and a +5 rating as the Broncos went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

Swift Current saw a four-game win streak come to a close in a 3-1 loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on October 30, though Birnie would register an assist on Luke Mistelbacher's powerplay goal in the second period.

But the Broncos wouldn't stay out of the win column for long. Birnie opened the scoring less than two minutes into an East Division tilt against the Prince Albert Raiders on November 1 with a wrister destined for the top shelf. He followed it up with a cross-ice feed to Seattle Kraken prospect Clarke Caswell to double the lead less than five minutes later. Birnie closed out a dominant first period by tapping in a reverse pass from Josh McGregor to give the Broncos a commanding 4-0 lead after 20 minutes. He completed his second career hat trick in the second period with a deceptive shot from long range. Birnie's three-goal, one-assist, +5 performance earned him first-star honours in a 9-4 victory over the Raiders.

The Regina, Sask. product closed out the week with another stellar performance in his hometown as the Broncos doubled up the Pats by a score of 4-2. Birnie opened the scoring once again by jamming home a rebound on the powerplay for his 13th tally of the season. Late in the second period, he teed up Caswell once again for the eventual game-tying goal. Birnie was named second star with the point-point performance. The victory also saw the Broncos tie the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades in wins with 10.

Birnie has racked up 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 16 games this season. He ranks first on the Broncos in goals and points and is tied for third in both categories league-wide.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound winger is currently riding a hot streak that's seen him pot 10 goals (including his first two WHL hat tricks) and eight assists for 18 points in eight straight games.

Birnie, who was selected by the Broncos with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, is on pace for a career best season as he averages 1.63 points per game for the first time in his junior career. He's currently sitting at 59 goals and 71 assists for 130 points in 222 games with Swift Current.

He also scored three goals and an assist in nine games in his first trip to the WHL Playoffs in 2024.

Swift Current (10-6-0-0) has wins in seven of its last 10 games and looks to add another when the team hosts the Edmonton Oil Kings (7-6-1-1) on Saturday, November 9.

