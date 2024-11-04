Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Soar in Seattle

November 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks hit the road with renewed energy, splitting the weekend's matchups in Washington and snapping their eight-game winless streak. After a hard-fought 4-2 loss to Spokane on Friday, the Hawks bounced back in style with a 5-2 victory over Seattle on Saturday, continuing the I-5 Rivalry series presented by ZoomCare with a dominant performance. Next up, Portland heads to Wenatchee on Saturday, November 9, looking to carry momentum through the weekend.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Ryan Miller tallied three points (1G, 2A) over the weekend, including the game-winning power-play goal in Saturday's victory.

Forward Josh Zakreski made a major impact with his first career shorthanded goal on Friday and added a power-play tally in Saturday's win.

Forward Hudson Darby contributed with a goal and an assist, making his mark in both games.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth provided steady support on the blue line with two assists across the weekend

Forward Diego Buttazzoni added two helpers in Sunday's game, contributing to the win in Seattle.

Play of the Week:

Kyle Chyzowski's shorthanded solo effort against Seattle earns the Play of the Week. The captain delivered a highlight-reel moment as forced a turnover, navigated through two Thunderbirds, and sniped a shot blocker-side to extend Portland's lead.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 2 at Spokane 4 (Friday):

The Winterhawks opened their weekend road trip with a tight battle in Spokane. Josh Zakreski sparked the team with his first career shorthanded goal, and Hudson Darby followed with a blistering shot late in the second period to give Portland a 2-1 lead. Despite their efforts, the Hawks couldn't hold off Spokane's third-period surge, which saw the Chiefs score twice to pull ahead.

Portland 5 at Seattle 2 (Saturday):

In the first televised game of the I-5 Rivalry series presented by Zoomcare, the Winterhawks responded with a commanding 5-2 victory. Carter Sotheran opened the scoring just 20 seconds in, and Kyle Chyzowski added his third career shorthanded goal with a thrilling solo effort. Ryan Miller extended the lead on a power play in the second, and Zakreski followed up with another power-play goal early in the third. Kyle McDonough capped off the scoring midway through the third, solidifying Portland's first win in eight games

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks close out their Washington road trip on Saturday, November 9, with a 6:00 p.m. puck drop against the Wenatchee Wild. They'll aim to build on their recent success before returning to the VMC next weekend. Tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promo Nights:

Friday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes - BUY TICKETS -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.