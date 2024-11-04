Gavin Garland named WHL Rookie of the Week

November 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced their weekly award winners for the week ending November 3 today, and Americans forward Gavin Garland has been named the league's Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.

In three games this week Garland recorded five points with two goals and an assist, helping the Americans win all three games and stretch their winning streak to nine consecutive games.

Last Monday against the Edmonton Oil Kings Garland scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Americans a 2-0 lead at the time. Tri-City went on to win the game 6-5 in overtime.

On Saturday Garland picked up a goal and an assist and was a +2 against the Spokane Chiefs as the Americans picked up a 4-3 victory over their long-standing rivals. His assist came on Brandon Whynott's eventual game-winning goal.

Sunday against the Everett Silvertips Garland picked up two assists and was a +1 in a 6-5 overtime victory, ending the Silvertips seven-game winning streak.

Through 14 games this season Garland has recorded 18 points (8-10-18) and is a +10, both of which place him second on the team.

This is the second time this season Garland has been named the WHL's Rookie of the Week as he claimed the award just two weeks ago.

Garland and the Americans will look for a tenth straight victory when they host the Everett Silvertips on Friday night at the Toyota Center.

