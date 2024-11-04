Paquette Finding his Game During Rookie Season with Warriors

November 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - Nolan Paquette had the opportunity to experience the peak of major junior hockey last season before ever playing a game in the Western Hockey League.

Paquette signed with the Moose Jaw Warriors just before the team headed off to the 2024 Memorial Cup and joined the team for the trip to Saginaw, getting a taste of the championship tournament and what it takes to play at that level.

"It was really cool, it was fun first seeing the crowds that were there, that was a pretty cool experience, but getting to meet all the players and the staff here helped me jump into the season," Paquette said.

The 17-year-old defenceman is now in his rookie season with the Warriors and playing a key role with the team.

Paquette said he learned a lot from getting the chance to watch players like Denton Mateychuk up close for that week in Saginaw.

"They really focused on the little details," he said. "Everything I noticed with Mateychuk, he was really focused the whole time I was there and just paying attention to every little thing he did, it was good."

Paquette was coming off a strong season in his own right last season as he helped lead the Calgary Canucks to the Alberta Junior Hockey League title and a spot at the Centennial Cup.

In 47 regular season games, Paquette posted five goals and 23 points and then added seven assists in 15 playoff games. He went on to post two goals and three points in six games at the Centennial Cup.

The Calgary product said playing his 16-year-old season at the junior 'A' level helped his development.

"Playing against older, faster, stronger players, it was a good stepping stone coming into this season," Paquette said. "Getting to work on my defensive side of the game and getting to play against those stronger players."

Paquette has handled the jump to the WHL well this season, posting a goal and two points in 17 games so far.

He said he tries to play a two-way game.

"Right now, I'm just trying to find my game offensively," he said. "I try to get up in the rush and make plays, but I want to be solid on the defensive side as well.

"It's a hard league and it's just trying to find the balance of putting up numbers offensively and finding your spots there, but making sure you're staying responsible."

After going without a point in the first 13 games, Paquette has put up two points in the last four games.

He said feels like he's settling into playing his game at the WHL level.

"The skill level is definitely higher, every level you go up, there's better players and it gets faster, but the skill level is much better," Paquette said.

"Every game, I'm shutting guys down better, but also starting to find my way offensively. A couple games ago, I finally scored my first goal, which was really nice, but every game I'm getting more chances in the o-zone and just making sure I can start capitalizing on those."

The Warriors just wrapped up their longest road trip of the season, playing five games over 11 days in the BC Division.

While they didn't have the success that they were looking for on the ice, finishing 1-4-0-0, Paquette said it was a fun to experience his first big road trip in the league.

"Last year, playing the AJ there was travel that was definitely a step up from AAA hockey, but this is another level," he said. "I really like seeing nice places and new places I haven't seen before, but the roadies, the one overnight was pretty long."

Paquette and the Warriors return to the Hangar coming up on Friday night when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

