Tips Drop Dramatic Overtime Contest in Tri-City 6-5

November 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips saw their winning streak come to an end Sunday night, falling in overtime in a dramatic back-and-forth clash to the Tri-City Americans by a 6-5 score.

Tri-City scored first off an own goal at 9:28 in the first period. Caden Brown evened the score with a break-in goal at 16:47, followed by a Julius Miettinen shorthanded goal at 19:17 for a 2-1 Silvertip lead after one period.

Brandon Whynott tied the game with a shorthanded goal of his own at 11:11 in the second period, followed up by an even-strength goal by Jake Gudelj just 1:21 later to give the Americans the lead. Carter Bear sniped a powerplay goal at 15:37- his 14th goal of the season- to once more knot the score.

Tri-City reclaimed the lead at 19:16 off a Carter MacAdams one-timer as the Americans led 4-3 after two.

Tarin Smith drew the Tips back even with a wrist shot from the slot 4:18 into the third period. At 11:46, the Tips grabbed a 5-4 lead as Lukas Kaplan set up Caine Wilke for his fourth goal of the season.

Jake Sloan would again draw the Americans back even just 10 seconds later, ricocheting a puck off a defensive skate to send the game to overtime.

Sloan scored a powerplay goal 4:23 into overtime to seal a 6-5 victory.

Lukas Matecha stopped a career-high 54 of 59 for the Americans in the win. Jesse Sanche saved 30 of 36. The Americans have now won nine games in a row.

