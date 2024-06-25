Rocket City Explodes For 17 Runs In Second Half Opener

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas opened the second half on a strong note in a 17-4 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday night.

The Trash Pandas offense put together a four-run inning in the first as Tucker Flint drove in three with his eighth home run of the season. Infielder Sam Brown added an RBI single just two batters later.

Chattanooga got within one in the second as catcher Daniel Vellojin doubled in the Lookouts first run. Outfielder Ivan Johnson added a sacrifice fly and infielder Francisco Urbaez picked up an RBI double of his own against Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana (W, 5-5).

Rocket City wasn't done against Lookouts starter Kevin Abel (L, 2-2) as with the bases loaded in the third, infielder Arol Vera drew a walk. The Trash Pandas capitalized for two more runs on a single from Nelson Rada to make it a 7-3 Rocket City lead.

The Lookouts got a run back in the bottom half as infielder Dominic Pitelli reached on a Rocket City fielding error then came around to score on a second Trash Pandas error in the inning. A ball went through the legs of third baseman Eric Wagaman who made his second start of the season at the position.

Rocket City added two more runs in the fourth as catcher Tyler Payne reached on a fielder's choice to bring a runner home. Brown drove in his second run of the night on a sacrifice fly for his fourth multi-RBI game as a Trash Panda.

The visitors reached double-digits in the sixth as outfielder Orlando Martinez launched one over the right field wall for his third homer of the year and ninth all-time at AT&T Field. With a 10-4 lead, it's the second time this season the Trash Pandas scored 10 or more runs with both times being against Chattanooga.

Rocket City kept going in the seventh with six more runs in the inning, extending the Trash Pandas lead to 16-4. That was capped by a bases-clearing double from Brown to give him the first Rocket City five RBI night of the season. The run total for the Trash Pandas marked a season high.

The Trash Pandas struck for one last run in the ninth on an RBI single from Payne who collected his third hit of the night.

The two sides will meet for game two of the series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:15 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Thomas Farr (CHA)

