Lookouts Lose 17-4 to Trash Pandas

June 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 17-4 at AT&T Field.

Rocket City began their onslaught in the first inning with four runs, highlighted by a Tucker Flint three-run home run. The Lookouts answered the early runs with three of their own in the bottom of the second thanks to three doubles.

The Trash Pandas began to run away with the game with three runs on two hits in the third and two runs on no hits in the fourth. They continued their barrage with one in the sixth, six in the seventh, and one in the ninth. The 17-runs were a season-high for Rocket City.

The Lookouts pitching staff surrendered 14 walks and racked up 14 strikeouts on the night. Offensively Ivan Johnson led the way with three hits to raise his batting average to .244 on the year.

Tomorrow the team will look to rebound with Thomas Farr on the mound.

