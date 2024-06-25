Furious Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Shuckers

June 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their second half opener on Tuesday night, falling 5-4 to the Biloxi Shuckers despite a spirited ninth-inning rally.

Down to their final strike in the ninth, Harrison Spohn hit a three-run homer to draw the Blue Wahoos to within a run before Jakob Marsee struck out on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

The Shuckers manufactured an early run against Pensacola starter Adam Laskey (L, 3-2), turning a hit-by-pitch of Darrien Miller in the second inning into a 1-0 lead thanks to an Adam Hall sacrifice fly. That would be the only blemish for Laskey, who completed a season-high 5.0 innings and struck out six.

Biloxi starter Jacob Misiorowski (W, 2-2) was even better, turning in 5.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in an encore performance after earning Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.

The Shuckers extended their lead to 2-0 without a hit in the sixth, as Carlos Rodriguez drew a walk against Chandler Jozwiak and stole two bases before scoring on a throwing error from catcher Joe Mack. Three more unearned runs scored in the seventh, as a Jacob Berry throwing error at third base opened the door for RBI singles from Dylan O'Rae and Rodriguez.

The Blue Wahoos got on the board in the seventh with an RBI double from Cody Morissette, but even the Spohn homer in the ninth was not enough as Pensacola dropped just their third game out of 12 against the Shuckers this season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Wednesday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.atch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

