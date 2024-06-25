Hackenberg Deals Quality Start in Debut, M-Braves Win Second-Half Opener

June 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' Drue Hackenberg on game night

PEARL, MS - This Mississippi Braves returned to Trustmark Park on Tuesday and beat the Montgomery Biscuits 4-1 to start the season's second half. Drue Hackenberg tossed 6.0 scoreless innings on two hits to earn his first Double-A win in his second M-Braves start and first of 2024.

Playing their first home game since June 2, the M-Braves (1-0, 32-37) wasted no time taking a lead on Tuesday night. David Fletcher reached base safely four times in the series opener and walked to start the bottom of the first inning. Cal Conley followed with a single, and Geraldo Quintero walked to load the bases. Justin Dean hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fletcher to put Mississippi up 1-0.

Fletcher started another M-Braves rally in the third inning with a single, stole second base, and moved to third on an error. Quintero reached on an error by Biscuits first baseman Nick Schnell, and Fletcher scored to make it 2-0. Cody Milligan blasted a two-run home run into the Farm Bureau Grill, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Hackenberg, the No.9 prospect for the Atlanta Braves, according to Baseball America, didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning and ended up matching a career-high with eight strikeouts, walking three, and giving up just two hits. Montgomery (0-1, 40-30) ended the shutout in the eighth inning when the first three batters singled, and Carson Williams brought home Jalen Battles to make it 4-1.

Anthony Vizcaya (S, 1) was summoned into the game in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded and struck out Kenny Piper to end the threat. Vizcaya added a second strikeout in the ninth but retired the final four batters for his second save. Fletcher went 2-for-2 with two walks.

The M-Braves and Biscuits meet again for a matinee on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm with RHP Ian Mejia 5-1, 2.23) starting for Mississippi, opposite RHP Logan Workman (4-3, 3.17) for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 11:50 am on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Wednesday's Promotions:

First Responders Day: First Responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets! Click HERE to receive the half-price offer.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Images from this story

