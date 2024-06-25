Barons Clinch 1st Half

June 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons lost 5-4 to the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday night, but a Tennessee loss to Mississippi gave the Barons a one-half lead over Tennessee for the first half. The Barons clinched the first half and will wait to see who they will play sometime in September.

The Barons pitching staff has carried the team for most of the first half. Starting pitcher Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.35) leads the Southern League in wins and ERA. Ky Bush has a 2.14 ERA and is third-best in the Southern League. Mason Adams has a 2.15 ERA and is fourth-best in the Southern League. Jake Eder (79 Ks) is second in strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (77 Ks) is fourth in strikeouts. Adams (76 Ks) is fifth in strikeouts. Bush (74 K's) is sixth in strikeouts in the Southern League. Eric Adler has five saves and is seventh in saves. Thorpe (0.87) is second, Adams (0.96) is fourth, Bush (1.00) is fifth in WHIP in the Southern League. The Barons team ERA is 2.93, which is the best in all of Double-A.

Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League in batting average with a .337 average. Tim Elko is second with a .317 average. Edgar Quero is tied for third with 11 home runs. Wilfred Veras is tied for fifth with ten home runs. Quero leads the league with 49 RBIs. Baldwin is second with an OBP with a .407 mark. Elko is ninth with a .360 OBP. Quero is fifth in the league with a .466 slugging percentage. Elko is sixth with a .465 slugging percentage. Baldwin is fourth with a .847 OPS. Elko is fifth with a .825 OPS. Quero is sixth with a .821 OPS. Baldwin leads the league with 85 hits. Elko has 77 hits. Quero has 65 hits. Elko is tied for second with 16 doubles. Terrell Tatum is second with 39 walks. Baldwin is tied for eighth in walks with 28. Elko is fifth with 23 extra-base hits. Elko is second in total bases with 113. Baldwin is fourth with 111 total bases. Quero is sixth with 109 total bases. Tatum is second in runs with 43. Duke Ellis leads the league with 34 stolen bases. Ellis now plays for the New York Mets Double-A team. Tatum is tied for eighth with 21 stolen bases.

